Entertainment 2 min read

Kay Kay Menon's birthday: Titles to stream on OTT

By Isha Sharma 02:15 am Oct 02, 202302:15 am

Happy birthday, Kay Kay Menon!

One of Hindi cinema's finest, most experienced actors, Kay Kay Menon has never limited himself and consistently looked for avenues to reinvent himself and polish his craft. He has received critical acclaim for Shaurya, Sarkar, The Stoneman Murders, and Haider and has also established himself as a reigning figure on streaming through a multitude of shows. On his 57th birthday, let's look at some.

'Special OPS'

The espionage thriller series Special OPS (2020) is Menon's most well-known OTT project to this day. It features him as Himmat Singh, who works in the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) and investigates a series of similar terrorist attacks. The success of Special OPS further spawned a prequel series, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story (2021), and both are available on Disney+ Hotstar now.

'Ray' (2021)

In 2021, Netflix released its anthology Ray, based on the short stories authored by filmmaker, writer, and towering figure of Indian literature and cinema Satyajit Ray. Menon was the protagonist of the second short film, titled Bahrupiya, and essayed the role of Indrashish, a makeup artist who leverages his skill of making prosthetics to get back at his enemies.

'Farzi' (2023)

Menon as Mansoor Dalal was an integral part of Amazon Prime Video's web series Farzi, created by Raj &DK and starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora, among others. The series premiered on the streamer in February 2023 and won unanimous praise for its storyline, humor, and charged performances, including that of Menon. Farzi will return for a second season.

'Bambai Meri Jaan' (2023)

Menon's stupendous craft is also apparent in Amazon Prime Video's Bambai Meri Jaan, a gangster drama released on September 14. Also starring Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya, it stars Menon as Ismail Kadri, an honest police officer tasked with investigating the nexus between dreaded gangsters. It draws its story from the book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia.