Happy birthday, Hina Khan: Lesser-known facts about 'Ye Rishta...' actor

By Tanvi Gupta 01:15 am Oct 02, 2023

Actor Hina Khan celebrates her 36th birthday on Monday

Hina Khan—best known for her iconic role as Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai—has carved a remarkable path in television. But she didn't stop there. Khan surprised everyone by breaking stereotypes, venturing into the adrenaline-pumping stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and embracing the controversial Bigg Boss world. On her 36th birthday, let's look at some lesser-known facts about Khan.

Did you know Khan auditioned for 'Indian Idol'?

Before achieving fame as Akshara, Khan had her brush with reality television. She auditioned for Indian Idol Season 4 and even made it to the top 30 in 2008. Whether it was singing Lag Jaa Gale during daring stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi or performing in front of Salman Khan on Bigg Boss, Khan's versatility extends beyond acting, making her a multifaceted entertainer.

Before acting, Khan worked at call center

Khan once shared in an interview that she worked at a call center before stepping into the world of acting. She reportedly said, "Some girls I knew...used to work at a call center, and they used to make good money. They said, 'We just call people and tell them to pay your debt.' I said, 'That's it? I can do it.'"

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' happened by chance

While she was still in college, Khan auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. At the time, she wasn't particularly serious about pursuing an acting career. She told Curly Tales, "Auditions were happening in Delhi and I gave the audition, my friends kind of forced me. I got selected in the first round, and then they asked me to come to Bombay."

How she met her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal

Khan's personal life has its own unique story. Many fans don't know that Khan met her longtime boyfriend—Rocky Jaiswal—on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he served as a supervising producer. Their love story has spanned several years, but the couple does not appear to be in a hurry to tie the knot. This highlights their strong bond and commitment.