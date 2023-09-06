Rakesh Roshan's birthday: Films that established him as leading director

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 06, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

On Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday, here's a montage of his best directorial ventures

Rakesh Roshan has many critically acclaimed films in his kitty- both as an actor and director. Although he started as an assistant director, he made his debut as an actor with Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani in 1970. However, it was his directorials that brought him real popularity among the masses; here's a look at his best films as a director on his 74th birthday.

'Khudgarz'

After working as an actor for almost two decades, Roshan made his directorial debut with the 1987 movie Khudgarz. Released under his production banner Film Kraft, it starred Shatrughan Sinha, Jeetendra, Govinda, Amrita Singh, Bhanupriya, and Neelam Kothari. Based on Kane and Abel, a novel authored by Jeffrey Archer in 1979, Khudgarz led to a Telugu language remake, Prana Snehithulu.

'Khoon Bhari Maang'

An iconic hit that won three National Awards, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Khoon Bhari Maang starred Rekha and Kabir Bedi in the lead roles. Based on the 1983 Australian mini-series Return to Eden, it revolves around a wealthy widow who sets out for revenge on her second husband who tries to kill her by throwing her into a crocodile-filled waterbody.

'Karan Arjun'

The second highest-grossing Bollywood film in 1995, Karan Arjun starred Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Raakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. It was the only film after Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge that year to have become a massive hit with the audience. A film which revolved around reincarnation and revenge of two brothers, it was directed as well as produced by Roshan.

'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai'

Roshan launched his actor-son Hrithik Roshan with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. It was also the acting debut of Ameesha Patel. Initially, the role of Sonia Chopra (played by Patel) was offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but she reportedly walked out of the project. Along with its plot and performance, it also gained praise for its music.

'Koi… Mil Gaya'

Adjudged as the Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 51st National Film Awards, Koi... Mil Gaya was led by Hrithik, Rekha, and Preity Zinta. The science fiction movie revolves around a mentally challenged young man, Rohit, who comes in contact with an alien and develops a bond. Roshan was also seen in a cameo as Rohit's father.

