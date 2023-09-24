Do Ji-han's birthday special: Exploring Korean actor's top performances

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 24, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Korean actor Do Ji-han celebrates his 32nd birthday on Sunday

From doing sageuk (historical) dramas to heartwarming rom-coms, versatile Korean actor Do Ji-han has left an indelible mark on the Korean entertainment industry. Best known for his breakout role in The Tower (2012), which earned him a Baeksang Arts Award nomination, Do has consistently delivered impeccable performances since his debut. On his 32nd birthday on Sunday, we explore Do's must-watch K-dramas and films.

'Lovers in Bloom' (2017)

Lovers in Bloom is centered around Moo Goong-Hwa (played by Im Soo-hyang), a former boxer who steps into the shoes of a police officer after the tragic loss of her husband. Her colleague, Cha Tae-jin (Do), stands as a high-ranking police officer driven by an unwavering commitment to justice. At the intersection of their different worlds, the story takes its fascinating turn.

'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' (2016-17)

The TV series—set against the Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935)—tells the story of an elite group of young men who embark on a journey of self-discovery, forging deep bonds of friendship and love amidst the kingdom's chaos. Do portrayed Park Ban-ryu—who is gifted with a profound understanding of politics from an early age—is seen as a character driven by an unyielding desire for power.

'The Tower' (2012)

The Tower—helmed by Kim Ji-hoon—is set in Seoul on a fateful Christmas Eve, where the story unfolds with the eruption of a devastating fire in a luxurious skyscraper. Do takes on the role of a rookie fireman. In this high-stakes scenario, Do's portrayal showcases not only his acting prowess but also his incredible skills as an emerging sensation in the Korean film industry.

'The Neighbors' (2012)

In the 2012 suspense-thriller The Neighbors, viewers are plunged into the confines of an apartment building where residents find that one among them may be a serial killer responsible for the tragic murder of a young girl from a residing family. Stepping into this web of intrigue is Do, who plays Ahn Sang-yoon—the neighborhood pizza delivery boy—whose character adds a layer of mystery.

