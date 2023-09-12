Mammootty's sister Ameena dies at 70—know more about her

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 12, 2023 | 03:25 pm 2 min read

Mammootty's youngest sister Ameena passes away at 70

Ameena, the youngest sibling of renowned actor Mammootty, has died at 70 after a long battle with age-related illness. The news has left fans and colleagues of the Puzhu actor mourning her loss on social media. Ameena, also known as Naseema, is survived by her children Julie, Jibin Salim, and Jubie. This comes just months after Mammootty's mother, Fatima Ismail, passed away in April.

Fans mourned Ameena's demise on social media

As news of Ameena's passing spread, fans and colleagues of Mammootty took to social media to express their condolences and support for the actor and his family. A user tweeted, "Mammukka lost first umma, now sister in less than six months. Tough times for him, (sic)." It has been reported that she was receiving treatment for an illness over the last few months.

Ameena's life and family background

Ameena, along with her siblings, including Mammootty, spent her early years growing up in Chempu, situated near Vaikom. She was married to the late PM Saleem. Mammooty's family was rooted in business, as their father, Ismail, delved into various entrepreneurial ventures. He was actively engaged in the wholesale garment trade, rice enterprises, and the cultivation of rice crops. Meanwhile, their mother, Fatima, dedicated her life as a homemaker.

Mammootty lost his mother earlier in April

The loss of Ameena comes just months after the passing of Mammootty's mother in April at 93, due to age-related ailments. Mammootty's mother was known for her warm and approachable demeanor and held a special place in her village of Chempu. Her "lady-next-door" persona endeared her to the hearts of many in the community, reportedly. She touched the lives of many with her kindness and grace.

