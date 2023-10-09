'Gilmore Girls' to 'Sex Education': Best mothers on OTT shows

'Gilmore Girls' to 'Sex Education': Best mothers on OTT shows

Best television show mothers

As a number of OTT platforms bring to us a plethora of new series spanning diverse genres with several memorable and relatable characters, there are some mothers who have left an indelible mark in our hearts. These fictional matriarchs have graced our screens with their wisdom, humor, and unwavering love. Let's celebrate some of the best mothers who were nurturing, affectionate, and fierce.

Jean Milburn in 'Sex Education' (2016-2023)

Portrayed by Gillian Anderson, Jean Milburn is the mother of the protagonist, Otis Milburn, in the teen sex drama series Sex Education. She is an intelligent and open-minded sex therapist who approaches parenting with both unconventional wisdom and vulnerability. In the recently released final season, Milburn juggles between her new job, newborn baby, and a teenage son, all while struggling with depression.

Joyce Byers in 'Stranger Things' (2016- )

The sci-fi supernatural horror series Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, a mother. Byers's character is deeply emotional, displaying the lengths a mother would go to protect her child. She can fiercely fight deadly invincible monsters when needed. Her unwavering determination to find her missing son, Will, is a testament to her maternal love and resilience.

Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, played by Sofia Vergara in the Emmy-winning sitcom Modern Family, is vibrant, and one of the most unique and coolest TV show moms. As a Colombian woman, she brings a unique cultural perspective to her role as a mother and is incredibly funny. She is also loving and eccentric and extends consistent support to her sons, Manny and Joe.

Lorelai Gilmore in 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Known for her wit, independence, and close relationship with her daughter, Rory, Lauren Graham plays Lorelai Gilmore. Gilmore's journey from a teenage mother to a successful innkeeper is a testament to her resilience and determination. She uses pop culture references and loves movie nights. Her solid support for Rory and the refreshing mother-daughter bond form the heart of the series.

Carol Brady in 'The Brady Brunch' (1969-1974)

Florence Henderson plays the role of Carol Brady in the iconic sitcom The Brady Brunch. As the matriarch of a blended family, she exemplified grace, patience, and warmth. Carol's ability to navigate the challenges of raising six children with humor and love made her a role model for generations. Her character remains a timeless representation of motherhood in the world of classic television.