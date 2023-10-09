'Psycho' to 'Vertigo': Top Hitchcock directorials, as per IMDb ratings

By Namrata Ganguly 09:51 am Oct 09, 2023

Best Alfred Hitchcock directed movies

Often hailed as the "Master of Suspense," Alfred Hitchcock remains a cinematic icon whose films have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. His mastery of tension, intricate storytelling, and unforgettable characters have made his works timeless classics. Delve into Hictchcock's most iconic which are top IMDb-rated psychological thrillers and gripping mysteries with our carefully curated list.

'Psycho' (1960)- IMDb 8.5/10

The 1960 classic Psycho is a masterpiece of suspense and psychological horror. The film follows Marion Crane, who checks into a secluded motel run by the mysterious Norman Bates after she runs away with her employer's client's money. What begins as a seemingly ordinary story takes a chilling turn, exploring the depths of madness and the consequences of deception.

'Rear Window' (1954)- 8.5/10

Based on the 1942 short story It Had to Be Murder by Cornell Woolrich, the 1954 Oscar-nominated mystery thriller film Rear Window stars James Stewart, Grace Kelly, Wendell Corey, Thelma Ritter, and Raymond Burr. It follows photographer Jeff (Stewart) in a wheelchair who becomes an unwitting voyeur as he observes his neighbors from his apartment window and suspects one of them of murder.

'Vertigo' (1958)- 8.3/10

Based on Boileau-Narcejac's 1954 novel D'entre les morts, the psychological thriller film Vertigo is another masterpiece from Hitchcock and Stewart's collaboration. Stewart plays a retired detective suffering from acrophobia and vertigo (false sensation of movement) who's hired to follow a mysterious woman, played by Kim Novak. As he becomes obsessed with her, the film delves into themes of obsession, identity, and illusion.

'North by Northwest' (1959)- 8.3/10

The 1959 classic spy thriller film North by Northwest is a quintessential Hitchcock masterpiece. It stars Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason. It follows the charming advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Grant), who finds himself mistaken for a government agent. Pursued by foreign spies, Thornhill embarks on a cross-country chase and starts to doubt the woman's loyalties he fell for.

'Dial M for Murder' (1954)- 8.2/10

Based on English playwright Frederick Knott's script, the 1954 crime thriller film Dial M for Murder is a gripping tale of murder, deception, and suspense. The film revolves around Tony Wendice (Ray Milland), who plots to have his wife, Margot (Grace Kelly), murdered for her inheritance. When the plan goes awry, a cat-and-mouse game ensues as his wife fights for her life.