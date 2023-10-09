Guillermo del Toro's birthday: Monsters that define his unique filmmaking

Guillermo del Toro's birthday: Monsters that define his unique filmmaking

By Tanvi Gupta

Academy award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro celebrates his 59th birthday on Monday

Mexican filmmaker and author Guillermo del Toro—a recipient of three Academy Awards—celebrates his 59th birthday on Monday. What sets him apart is his deep-rooted love for monsters. His films frequently introduce creatures with grotesque exteriors, yet they manage to touch the hearts of audiences. On his birthday, let's revisit the unforgettable creatures from his films that masterfully blur the lines between terror and empathy.

The Amphibian Man in 'The Shape of Water' (2017)

At the heart of the 2017 romantic fantasy—The Shape of Water—is the Amphibian Man, whose fate intertwines with Elisa (Sally Hawkins). Elisa, a mute woman working as a cleaning lady at the high-security facility, sees past the Amphibian Man's aquatic exterior and recognizes the beauty within. This film is a testament to del Toro's skill in evoking empathy, even for the most fearsome beings.

Hellboy from 'Hellboy' series

In del Toro's Hellboy series, the eponymous character is a demon who is raised as a defender against supernatural threats. Despite his demonic appearance, Hellboy possesses a deep sense of humanity and morality. He is driven by a genuine desire to protect the very world that fears and ostracizes him. Undoubtedly, Hellboy is one of the most empathetic monsters within the del Toro universe.

The Faun from 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Doug Jones plays two contrasting roles in del Toro's hauntingly beautiful Pan's Labyrinth: the Faun and a monster that devours children. The Faun is depicted as a mystical creature who serves as Ofelia's guide through the labyrinthine fantasy world. Like many of del Toro's monsters, the Faun's actions are driven by a desire to protect something he holds dear and evoke empathy from audiences.

The Judas Breed from 'Mimic' (1997)

Del Toro's Mimic centers around creatures who are undeniably disturbing. The story unfolds in a city infested with disease-carrying cockroaches—prompting scientists to create a hybrid creature known as the Judas Breed. Mimic essentially tells a classic Frankenstein-esque tale. Similar to Frankenstein's tragic and misunderstood monster, the Judas Breed never asked to come into existence. Their evil intentions won't stop audiences from rooting for them.