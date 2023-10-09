'Fan,' 'Inside Edge': Birthday girl Sayani Gupta's most famous titles

'Fan,' 'Inside Edge': Birthday girl Sayani Gupta's most famous titles

By Isha Sharma 02:15 am Oct 09, 2023

Happy birthday, Sayani Gupta!

Actor Sayani Gupta is known for infusing life into both glamorous roles (Four More Shots Please!, Zwigato, Fan) and contrasting ones (Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga). An alumna of the reputed Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Gupta debuted in 2012 with Second Marriage Dot Com and, since then, has starred in several leading projects. On her 38th birthday, let's look at some.

'Margarita with a Straw' (2015)

Gupta had a breakthrough role in Shonali Bose's Margarita with a Straw, which featured Kalki Kanmani in the lead role. She played Khanum, a Pakistani-Bangladeshi blind woman who gets into a relationship with Laila (Kanmani). The film deals with the ideas of homosexuality, self-love, and disability and is streaming on Netflix. Revathi and William Moseley were also a part of MWAS.

'Fan' (2016)

Gupta garnered more widespread recognition with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan, in which she played Sunaina, superstar Aryan Khanna's manager. She once thanked casting director Shanoo Sharma, Fan's director Maneesh Sharma, and Yash Raj Films's head Aditya Chopra for trusting her with this role. Fan also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar and Waluscha De Sousa, among others, and is streaming on SonyLIV and Amazon Prime Video.

'Inside Edge' (2017-present)

Based on spot-fixing in high-profile cricket matches, Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge features a large ensemble cast. Apart from Gupta, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, and Aamir Bashir are the actors who dot this successful show. Gupta is one of the core cast members and plays Rohini Raghavan, the chief analyst of Mumbai Mavericks, a T-20 team.

'Four More Shots Please!' (2019-present)

Gupta is one of the four female artists who headline Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please!, the other three being Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo. The show has spawned three seasons (30 episodes) so far and revolves around urban Indian women's sexual liberation, ambition, and independence. In the series, Gupta plays Damini Rizvi Roy, an investigative journalist.