Meet IVE, K-pop group set to release album 'I'VE MINE'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:44 pm Oct 08, 202309:44 pm

Meet K-pop group, IVE!

K-pop girl group IVE is creating waves as it prepares to drop its upcoming extended play, I'VE MINE. This highly-anticipated album boasts six tracks, with three title tracks: Off The Record, Baddie, and Either Way. Fans can mark their calendars for the album's release this Friday (October 13). But before the big drop, let's dive into what makes this K-pop girl group stand out.

First, here's more about their upcoming album, 'I'VE MINE'

On Sunday, IVE unveiled a teaser for Baddie. and this sneak peek electrified fans. The journey leading up to their EP release has been eventful, with two pre-release singles—Either Way and Off The Record on September 25 and Friday (October 6), respectively. I'VE MINE isn't just about the title tracks, though. It is a six-track gem, including B-sides like Holy Moly, OTT, and Payback.

Take a look at teaser of 'Baddie' here

Meet members of IVE

IVE, a group created under the umbrella of Starship Entertainment, consists of six talented members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The name, IVE, is a contraction of "I have" and reportedly embodies its mission to confidently showcase what the members possess to the audience. Unlike the typical growth narrative, IVE aspires to emerge as a "complete girl group" right from the outset.

Debut album 'Eleven' and activities thereafter

In 2021, IVE made its debut with the album Eleven. They followed up with another single album, Love Dive (2022), which became the best-performing single of the year, garnering Song of the Year accolades at prestigious events like the Asia Artist Awards and MAMA Awards. Fast forward to April 2023, IVE dropped its debut studio album, I've Ive, which met with commercial triumph.

From topping Billboard charts to best-selling albums: IVE's success story

IVE's 2022 single album, Love Dive, soared to the number-one spot on the Circle Digital Chart, marking their maiden chart-topper in South Korea. On the Billboard chart, Love Dive reached number 10. In the same year, the group unveiled the Japanese version of its debut album Eleven. The album made a strong debut, selling 88,312 copies in its first week on Billboard Japan.

IVE announced first-ever world tour, 'Show What I Have'

IVE recently embarked on its inaugural world tour! Starship Entertainment made the tour announcement on August 11 by unveiling a fresh poster for IVE's world tour, titled SHOW WHAT I HAVE. The tour commenced at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium on Saturday (October 7) and served as the girl group's very first global tour. All eyes are now on the group's upcoming EP, I'VE MINE.