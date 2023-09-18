ITZY's Lia experiences 'extreme tension and anxiety,' takes temporary hiatus

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 02:12 pm 1 min read

ITZY's Lia halts group activities citing mental health reasons

ITZY member Lia is taking a temporary break from her scheduled activities due to health concerns, as announced by JYP Entertainment on Monday. Lia has been experiencing "extreme tension and anxiety" and will be focusing on rest and treatment. The singer also posted a heartfelt handwritten letter on ITZY's Instagram account, expressing her gratitude toward fans.

'Need to take some time off to love myself first'

In her handwritten note, Lia shared that she has been "gradually losing herself" while trying to keep up with her career. She stated, "I need to take some time off to love and fill myself first." Her decision to step back highlights the importance of mental health and self-care in the entertainment industry, where artists often face immense pressure.

JYP Entertainment: Lia's health is top priority

JYP Entertainment confirmed that Lia will not participate in scheduled activities starting from Monday and will take a break to focus on her mental health. The company stated that the timing of Lia's resumption of activities will be decided after a discussion between the members. They apologized for causing concern to fans and assured them that Lia's health was their top priority.

