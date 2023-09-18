Parineeti-Raghav's wedding festivities to commence with cricket—tracing their filmy romance

Written by Isha Sharma September 18, 2023

If multiple reports are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha will get married in Udaipur on September 24. Prior to this, the couple has reportedly planned a cricket match that would pit the groom's family against the bride's family, and after the match, the families would leave for Udaipur. Quite filmy, isn't it? Just like their dreamy love story.

They come from different worlds, but that's not a problem

Both Chopra and Chadha seem to come from two different worlds—she has been in showbiz since 2011 and he is a politician who is one of the most well-known faces of the Aam Aadmi Party. However, that never seemed to drive a wedge between them, and if anything, it only brought them closer, leading to a beautiful love story. Opposites attract, they say.

She didn't want to marry a politician; now, she does!

Ever since the rumors of their engagement first started doing rounds, an old video of Chopra surfaced on social media, in which she could be seen talking about her marriage plans. While promoting Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, she confidently told an interviewer from Bollywood Hungama, "I'll never marry a politician ever." However, fate clearly had different plans in store.

Chopra fell for him over one breakfast

While the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship throughout, they finally decided to reveal some details post their engagement. Chopra wrote on Instagram﻿, "When you know, you know. one breakfast together and I knew- I had met the right one. his support, humor, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home (sic)." Love at first sight also happens outside of films.

Fans want a relationship like them!

Several social media users have pointed out how the soon-to-be-married couple spells "couple goals" each time they step out together. From enjoying an IPL match together earlier this year to visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their married life, the couple has been spotted together several times. "Love how they respect each other," wrote a user on X.

