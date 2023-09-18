Nayanthara reunites with Yogi Babu in 'Mannangatti Since 1960'

Entertainment

Nayanthara reunites with Yogi Babu in 'Mannangatti Since 1960'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 01:56 pm 1 min read

'Mannangatti Since 1960' will soon go on floors

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is currently basking in the glory of Jawan. Now, the makers of her upcoming period film titled Mannangatti Since 1960 have released the official motion poster. The movie reunites Nayanthara with Yogi Babu after Kolamaavu Kokila and Airaa. Directed by Dude Vicky and produced by Prince Pictures, the motion poster hints at a gripping period drama with visuals of old coins and the Angel of Justice.

Star-studded cast and crew revealed

The cast includes Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasath in pivotal roles. The music for Mannangatti Since 1960 is composed by Sean Roldan, while RD Rajasekhar serves as the cinematographer. Milan is the art director and G Madan is the editor. More details about the film are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline