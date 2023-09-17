BTS's Suga to begin mandatory military duty; BigHit issues statement

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 17, 2023 | 02:25 pm 3 min read

BTS's Suga to begin his mandatory military duty on September 22

In heartbreaking news for ARMYs, BTS member Suga is set to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on September 22, the group's agency, BigHit Music, has confirmed. The rapper-songwriter will be the third band member to fulfill the military obligation. In light of this development, the agency has requested ARMYs to refrain from visiting Suga during his service.

Why does this story matter?

In accordance with South Korean law, all male citizens aged between 18 and 35 are obligated to carry out their mandatory military service. This requirement applies to each member of BTS as well. With Jin and J-Hope already having commenced their service and Suga soon to follow suit, the remaining members—RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V—are also anticipated to fulfill their duties in the years ahead. Currently on a hiatus. BTS aspires to reunite as a group around 2025.

No official events on enlistment day: BigHit

Taking to social media, BigHit Music officially stated, "Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp." "We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service." The agency also warned against "unauthorized tours or package products that illegally" use the artist's intellectual property.

Take a look at the announcement post here

'I will miss you Yoongi,' Suga's fans flooded social media

Upon the announcement of Suga's military service commencement, devoted fans took to social media to express their emotions. One fan conveyed their sentiments on the announcement post, stating, "I will miss you Yoongi. We will be here when you return." Additionally, AMRYs shared heartfelt videos featuring Suga alongside his fellow bandmates, extending their best wishes for his well-being and a smooth journey during his military service.

Here's a heartfelt post by one of Suga's fans

Suga's farewell concert culminated before enlistment

Prior to the confirmation of his impending military service, Suga wrapped up his D-Day The Final encore concert series in Seoul on August 6. This world tour held special significance for Suga as it represented his first solo concert since his debut. Earlier, in a live broadcast session on Weverse, he discreetly alluded to his military service set for this year and left fans with the hopeful message, "I'll see you in 2025."

Meanwhile, here's more about Suga

Min Yoon-gi—professionally recognized as Suga—embarked on his musical journey as a BTS member in 2013. In 2016, his debut solo mixtape, Agust D, was released, which received a re-release in 2018, making its way onto digital download and streaming platforms. The year 2020 witnessed the unveiling of his second solo mixtape, D-2. Fast forward to 2023, Suga released his debut solo album, D-Day. This album made a noteworthy entrance onto the coveted US Billboard 200 chart, securing the second spot.

