Amber Liu birthday special: Reflecting on rebel K-pop star's journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 18, 2023 | 01:05 am 3 min read

K-pop sensation Amber Liu celebrates her 31st birthday on Monday

Amber Liu—a multilingual artist hailing from Los Angeles—became a global pop icon through her audacious music and fashion choices. Her story began at the age of 14 when she left her home and entered the vibrant landscape of the K-pop industry, debuting as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group f(x). On her 31st birthday, we reflect on Liu's journey to success.

Career beginnings

Liu's K-pop journey began when she showcased her exceptional talent during SM Entertainment's global audition in LA back in 2008. Liu, along with one male candidate, emerged as the chosen candidate to join the SME's training program. After a year and a half of honing her skills and preparing for the stage, Liu made her debut in the girl group f(x) in September 2009.

Career-high of Liu and notable work within f(x)

Liu has showcased her prowess as a composer and lyricist, contributing to several of f(x)'s memorable tracks. Be it Goodbye Summer—a single featured in f(x)'s second studio album—or Pink Tape, which enriched its third studio album, Liu has contributed extensively. Additionally, she collaborated with fellow group members Luna and Krystal on the soundtrack for the drama God of Study—in the song Spread its Wings.

Multi-hyphenate personality: Liu's career in TV

Liu ventured into the world of television in 2011, becoming a part of the reality show Invincible Youth. In 2013, she hosted MBC's music show, Show Champion. Continuing her television journey, in 2014, she assumed the role of a host on the KBS show A Song for You and also served as a host for We Got Married Global Edition.

Liu's solo venture and career thereafter

Liu's moment came in 2015 when she officially debuted as a soloist in 2015. Her debut EP, Beautiful, showcased her individuality. In 2016, she released the digital single On My Own, followed closely by another digital single titled Need to Feel Needed. Her evolution as an artist took an exciting turn when SME unveiled the official MV for Breathe Again—her first entirely English-language song.

Departure from SME and new beginnings

In 2018, Liu inked a significant deal with Steel Wool Entertainment—a partnership that opened up new horizons for her career and subsequently announced her departure from SME in 2019. She confirmed to continue her journey with Steel Wool Entertainment, assuring fans of an eagerly awaited album that had been in preparation with the label. Moreover, Liu unveiled her second EP, X, comprising six tracks.

Year 2023: Liu's debut in Chinese girl group

Liu is reentering the music scene, this time as a member of a Chinese girl group. For a few months, Liu had been involved in the rigorous Chinese survival audition show Cheng Feng 2023. Reportedly, the show has recently culminated, and Liu secured second place among the 11 female finalists who will soon debut as part of an exciting new girl group.

