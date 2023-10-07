Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' filming commences in February—everything to know

Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' to begin production in February 2024

A monster masterpiece is in the making! In a recent chat with Collider, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro announced that the filming for his next project, Frankenstein, is scheduled to kick off in February 2024. The director has been passionate about bringing Mary Shelley's classic monster tale to the big screen since he first watched the original Frankenstein film 50 years ago. Here's everything about the project.

Why does this story matter?

Author Shelley's timeless story of Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus, was originally published in 1818. Before the famous 1931 film adaptation of Frankenstein by Universal Pictures with Boris Karloff as the Monster, there were already three silent film adaptations of the gothic tale. Now, del Toro—who is directing and writing the Netflix project Frankenstein—is set to bring his unique twist to this iconic tale.

Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' project takes shape, Christopher Waltz joins cast

Per reports, Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz—best known for his work in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)—is set to join the star-studded cast of Frankenstein. The Inglourious Basterds actor is joining the already fantastic cast of Frankenstein. This includes Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac. There is no word yet on whether Doug Jones will be in the film. He was originally slated to play the Monster.

Del Toro planning adaptation for decades now

During a recent Q&A session with Collider, del Toro shared his long-standing passion for adapting Frankenstein. He expressed, "It's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it's basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago. Now I'm brave or crazy enough...we're gonna tackle it."

What makes him perfect director to take on 'Frankenstein'

In a previous interview, del Toro openly declared that his favorite novel was the original Frankenstein. Meanwhile, he seems like an ideal director for a project like this because he has a special love for creating monsters that go beyond just being scary. This is evident in his previous works like the 2017 Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water or Pan's Labyrinth from 2006.

Meanwhile, revisiting story of 'Frankenstein' by Shelley

In a laboratory, a brilliant but troubled scientist, Dr. Victor Frankenstein, brings to life a creature through his experiments. This creature, initially a scientific marvel, is shunned by society due to its frightening appearance. As the "misunderstood" monster seeks companionship and acceptance, he faces humanity's prejudices and cruelty, ultimately leading to a tragic clash between creator and creation.