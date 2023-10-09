'Madam Curie' to 'The Lady': Hollywood movies on Nobel laureates

By Namrata Ganguly

Must-watch Hollywood movies on Nobel laureates

Not only does cinema serve as mere entertainment, but it's also a reflection of our society. It serves as a medium to narrate the unknown stories and battles behind legends such as Nobel laureates. These cinematic gems offer a unique window into the complex and brilliant minds of individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions to humanity's understanding of science, literature, and peace.

'Selma' (2014)

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the 2014 historical drama film Selma vividly portrays the pivotal Civil Rights Movement events of 1965. It chronicles Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s leadership in the fight for voting rights. He marched from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery in protest against the struggles faced by African Americans in their quest for justice and equality.

'The Lady' (2011)

The 2011 biographical film The Lady directed by Luc Besson narrates the remarkable life of Aung San Suu Kyi, portrayed by Michelle Yeoh. The film delves into Suu Kyi's unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights in Myanmar, her sacrifices in both professional and personal lives, her enduring spirit in the face of adversity, and in pursuit of freedom and justice.

'I'm Not There' (2007)

The 2007 biographical musical drama film I'm Not There is a unique and unconventional exploration of the enigmatic life and persona of legendary musician Bob Dylan. The film features six different actors, including the late Heath Ledger, embodying various facets of Dylan's identity. Through a non-linear narrative, it captures the essence of the 1960s folk and protest music scene.

'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Adapted from Sylvia Nasar's biography of mathematician and winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, John Nash, the 2001 biographical drama film A Beautiful Mind stars Russell Crowe as Nash. It won four Oscars. The film narrates Nash's life as he starts working on cryptography and grapples with schizophrenia. It explores his groundbreaking work, personal struggles, and his journey toward recovery and redemption.

'Madam Curie' (1943)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's 1943 biographical film Madame Curie celebrates the life and groundbreaking scientific achievements of physicist and chemist Marie Curie, portrayed by Greer Garson. The film provides an inspiring glimpse into Curie's tireless pursuit of knowledge, her pioneering research on radioactivity, and her enduring legacy as a pioneering woman in the male-dominated world of science. Curie was the first woman to win Nobel Prize.