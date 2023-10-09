Y+ security granted to Shah Rukh Khan—who's behind deadly threats

By Isha Sharma 11:10 am Oct 09, 202311:10 am

Shah Rukh Khan has had one of the most eventful years of his life this year, since both his films, Pathaan﻿ and Jawan exploded at the box office. They paved the way for SRK to make a smashing comeback, but along the way, he also received open threats on social media, particularly when Pathaan premiered. Considering this, he has now been granted Y+ security.

There are 'imminent' and 'probable' threats to his life

Dilip Sawant, special IGP, VIP security, issued a notification: "[Given] the recent imminent and probable threats to [Khan] cine actor, all unit commanders are requested to provide him Y+ with escort scale of security on payment basis, with immediate effect till the next high-level committee recommendation and review committee decision, during his visit/engagements and stay in your jurisdiction to avoid any untoward incident."

What does he get as part of Y+ security?

Y+ security comprises six police commandos (from the special protection unit of Maharashtra Police) as his bodyguards 24*7. These jawans will be armed with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, and Glock pistols. Moreover, his residence Mannat, famous across India, will also be shielded by four armed officers 24*7. Khan will receive this security across the country and pay for it.

Rewind: SRK was caught in many controversies in January

Pathaan's release was preceded by a heavily negative time for SRK and his co-star Deepika Padukone, as some right-wing outfits took offense at the latter's orange color bikini in the song Besharam Rang. Attacks were launched toward SRK, his family, religion, work, and alleged links to Pakistan. Then, a few days before Jawan, he visited the revered Tirupati temple, which also brought him flak.

Security covers of other Bollywood celebrities

Last year, after Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sent death threats to actor Salman Khan, his security was upgraded from X to Y+. Kangana Ranaut, too, received Y+ security in 2020 after a confrontation with politician Sanjay Raut. Other than him, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Aamir Khan have X cover (three security officers 24*7).

Z and Z+ security covers are above Y+

Just above the Y+ security covers are Z and Z+ security. The former reportedly comprises 22 personnel, including four-six National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and police personnel. Z+ security is the highest on the ladder and consists of 55 personnel, which includes over 10 NSG commandos and police personnel. Often, high-profile politicians with risks to their lives fall under these two topmost categories.