'Ruslaan': Aayush Sharma starrer to release on this day

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Ruslaan': Aayush Sharma starrer to release on this day

By Isha Sharma 01:49 pm Oct 26, 202301:49 pm

'Ruslaan' will release on January 12, 2024

On the occasion of Aayush Sharma's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Ruslaan revealed a new motion poster on Thursday morning. In addition to that, the film's release date has also been locked—the action-thriller will hit screens on January 12, 2024. The drama stars Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishraa, and Vidya Malavade, and has been helmed by Karan Butani.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Sharma started his career in Hindi cinema in 2018 with Loveyatri, which was produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan Films. The film, however, failed commercially. He then shared the screen with Khan in Antim: The Final Truth, which, too, grasped at straws at the box office. Ruslaan, now, is Sharma's yet another attempt to bounce back in the game.

3/5

Saw the poster yet?

In the motion poster, Sharma looks battered and bruised, with blood on several parts of his face. There is no voiceover, so we haven't been made privy to the plot, but it seems like the still has been captured during an intense fight. Interestingly, a gun doubles up as a guitar toward the end. In the actioner, Sharma's character is named Ruslaan.

4/5

Teaser came out in April with a different director's name

Notably, the film's teaser was released back in April 2023, and back then, it was marketed that Katyayan Shivpuri, the son of veteran actor Himani Shivpuri and the director of The Comedian, will helm it. Additionally, in May, the film faced plagiarism charges from the makers of the 2009 film Ruslaan, who claimed that the storyline and the dialogues were allegedly the same.

5/5

Know more about Butani and other cast members

Director Butani is also directing Sharma in Kwatha, which is reportedly set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Previously, he had helmed the 2018 film Phamous, starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Shriya Saran. Malavade is known for Chak De! India, Kidnap, and Mismatched, among others. Ruslaan also features actor Sangay Tsheltrim who was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.