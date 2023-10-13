'Tiger 3' poster: Salman Khan promises an unchained, unhinged actioner

By Aikantik Bag 12:16 pm Oct 13, 2023

'Tiger 3' releases on Diwali 2023

Yash Raj Films is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The upcoming YRF Spy Universe film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and now the makers have unveiled another poster featuring Khan. The trailer is slated for an October 16 release and it will be unveiled at 12:00pm. Fans are quite excited for the action thriller.

Cast and release date of the film

In the new poster, Khan is seen in a rugged avatar with chains in his hands. The intense look promises that the frame is from a high-octane action sequence. Interestingly, this is also the first Tiger 3 poster with warmer shades. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is slated for Diwali release.

