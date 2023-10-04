'Sky Force' to 'Welcome 3': Akshay Kumar's 2024 releases

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Oct 04, 2023

Akshay Kumar has about six films releasing in 2024 including 'Welcome 3'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for releasing films one after the other in a year. He is one of the busiest stars in the Hindi film industry. In the coming year, 2024, Kumar has at least half a dozen films releasing in theaters, apart from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in which he will be seen in a cameo role.

'Soorarai Pottru' remake

Tentatively titled Startup, it is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru which featured Suriya in the lead role. The remake, though stars Kumar as the male protagonist, is backed by Suriya's production house. It is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 16, 2024. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film will also feature Radhika Madan.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The standalone sequel to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2023) will be released at least 26 years after the original. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it will feature Tiger Shroff and Kumar in the lead roles with Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor as the female protagonists. It'll be released on April 10.

'Sky Force'

Known for doing films that have a patriotic flavor, Kumar will be seen in Sky Force where he takes up a battle in the air against Pakistan while playing an Indian Air Force officer. It'll be released on October 2, 2024. Co-directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kelwani, it will mark the debut of Veer Pahariya who plays a pivotal role.

'Housefull 5'

Touted as the first Indian film franchise to have a total of five installments, Housefull 5 will mark the reunion of Riteish Deshmukh and Kumar. The upcoming title, which is expected to be released on November 1, 2024, is directed by Tarun Mansukhani, eyeing a Diwali release. The film is backed by ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala's production house.

'Welcome to the Jungle'

Another much-awaited film of Kumar in 2024 is Welcome to the Jungle. The third addition to the Welcome franchise, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on December 20. Featuring a vast ensemble cast including Disha Patani and Lara Dutta, among many others, Welcome 3 is written by Farhad Samji. It will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

'Hera Pheri 3'

Hera Pheri, starring Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Kumar in the lead, earned a cult status over time. The film's sequel was also a hit, with the audience wanting another installment to the franchise. After reports that Kumar had rejected Hera Pheri 3, fans rejoiced when he confirmed doing it, which was earlier slated to star Kartik Aaryan. It's set for a 2024 release.