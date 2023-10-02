'Sky Force' starring Akshay Kumar locks release date in 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 01:07 pm Oct 02, 202301:07 pm

Akshay Kumar-led 'Sky Force' is based on the 1965 India-Pakistan war

Akshay Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, is returning with yet another "untold" nation-centric story, titled Sky Force. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversaries on Monday, Kumar dropped the film's title and its release date: October 2, 2024. Billed as the story of "India's first and deadliest airstrike," Sky Force is helmed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

Kumar is currently gearing up for his next release, Mission Raniganj, which is slated for release on Friday (October 6). In August, Kumar began shooting for Sky Force at the PAC Battalion Ground in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. This film adds to Kumar's impressive portfolio of patriotic films, which includes Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty (2014), Airlift (2016), Mission Mangal (2019), and more.

'Sky Force': Story of India's deadliest airstrike against Pakistan

"The film is an untold true story...of all those men in uniform involved in India's first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan," read the teaser's caption. However, the clip didn't provide any glimpse of Kumar. It opens with an audio speech by former Pakistani President Muhammad Ayub Khan delivered during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. This period serves as the backdrop for the film's story.

Kumar is reportedly set to reunite with his Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan and Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur in Sky Force, although the cast is yet to be confirmed. This film is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Veer Pahariya—the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde—will make his film debut with a pivotal role in Sky Force.

On September 6, 1965, the Indian Army launched an attack on the Pakistan Army by surrounding Lahore from three fronts. This attack was a response to Pakistani aggression in Jammu and Kashmir. In August 1965, Pakistan began a hidden war in J&K by allegedly sending infiltrators into the region under "Operation Gibraltar." Their goal was to capture Akhnoor—a city in Jammu district—and reach Jammu.

