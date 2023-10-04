'Mrs. Doubtfire' to 'Bridesmaids': Best Hollywood comedy movies

By Namrata Ganguly

Top 5 Hollywood comedy movies of all time

From the silent era's slapstick comedies to the witty and sophisticated humor of modern times, Hollywood films in the comedy genre have been a universal language that transcends boundaries, cultures, and generations. To celebrate the timeless classics and the side-splitting parodies that have left an indelible mark, here are some of the comedic masterpieces of all time that continue to tickle our funny bones.

'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon, the 1959 crime comedy film Some Like It Hot is directed, produced, and co-written by Billy Wilder. It follows the escapades of two male musicians who disguise themselves as women in an all-women band to escape the mob. It's a timeless classic comedy film packed with hilarious misunderstandings, witty humor, and memorable performances.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Directed by Chris Columbus, the comedy-drama film Mrs. Doubtfire is based on Anne Fine's 1987 novel Alias Madame Doubtfire. It shows the lengths a father is willing to go to be with his children. The film stars Robin Williams as the titular character, a recently divorced father who disguises himself as an elderly British nanny to spend time with his children.

'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Edgar Wright's 2004 zombie comedy film Shaun of the Dead is the first in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy before Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World's End (2013). It hilariously blends the zombie apocalypse with British humor. Starring Simon Pegg as the titular Shaun, the film follows a group of friends attempting to survive the undead outbreak while seeking refuge in their favorite pub.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Directed by Paul Feig, the 2011 comedy film Bridesmaids is a riotous exploration of friendship, rivalry, and the chaos of wedding planning. Kristen Wiig stars as Annie, an out-of-work pastry chef whose life unravels when her best friend gets engaged. It follows Annie as she navigates the challenges of being a maid of honor while confronting her own insecurities and relationships.

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (2020)

Jason Woliner's 2020 satirical mockumentary comedy-drama film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm stars Sacha Baron Cohen as the infamous Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev. It's a sequel to Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006). Borat returns to America on a mission, exposing the absurdities of the country and its culture while tackling COVID-19 and contemporary political and social issues.