Box office collection: 'Jawan' witnesses impressive growth in 5th weekend

By Aikantik Bag 11:00 am Oct 09, 202311:00 am

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is nothing less of a phenomenon and the actioner is showing no signs of slowing down. After being quite slow on weekdays, the film picked up its pace on the weekend and showed impressive growth. At the global box office, the Atlee directorial has already surpassed the Rs. 1,100 crore mark and is currently marching toward newer milestones.

Inching toward the Rs. 650 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 623.91 crore in India. Despite big releases, the movie has a solid footing at the box office. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

Khan's upcoming project

Jawan marked Khan's first true-blue pan-India venture and it proved to be commercially successful. After the humongous success of Pathaan, the superstar has used the momentum quite well. The mass masala film has been lauded by critics for its thought-provoking themes, too. Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming social dramedy Dunki which is slated to lock horns with Prabhas's Salaar in December.