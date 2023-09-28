Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' stands tall undefeated

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' stands tall undefeated

By Aikantik Bag 10:54 am Sep 28, 202310:54 am

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol is a quintessential superstar of the '90s and he has proved how stardom works in India. Gadar 2 has had a phenomenal journey as of now and the movie is holding its ground with a steady collection in its seventh week. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark with ease and it is currently inching closer to Pathaan's India record.

2/3

Interesting weekend ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 30 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 524.3 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but became a viewers' favorite. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios. Can this film hold the fort this upcoming weekend?

3/3

Twitter Post