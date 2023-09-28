'Loki 2,' 'Khufiya': Titles to watch on OTT in October

By Isha Sharma 10:52 am Sep 28, 202310:52 am

Titles to watch on OTT in October

New month, new releases! October will mark the theatrical release of films such as Mission Raniganj, Thank You for Coming, Leo, and Ganapath, among others. The OTT space, on the other hand, also brims with numerous titles lined up for release across different platforms and genres. Here's a roundup of some of the major shows and films dropping digitally next month. Enjoy!

'Kushi'

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu romance drama Kushi featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite Vijay Deverakonda and was a moderate box-office success. The film will now be available for Netflix subscribers from October 1 and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam﻿, Kannada, and Hindi. The ensemble cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore, among others.

'Khufiya'

Directed, written, and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, the spy thriller film Khufiya will be released on Netflix on October 5. It features an ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Shataf Figar, and international actors Alexx O'Nell and Azmeri Haque Badhon. It's based on Amar Bhushan's Escape to Nowhere, which was reportedly inspired by real-life incidents surrounding the Indian intelligence agencies.

'Loki' Season 2

Based on the MCU character of the same name, Loki is set after the events of the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate Loki changes history. The Tom Hiddleston starrer series's first season premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2021 and now, the second season will premiere on the streamer on October 6 at 6:30am, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

'Sultan of Delhi'

Milan Luthria's Sultan of Delhi is ready for release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13. Set in the 1960s, it stars Mouni Roy, Vinay Pathak, and Tahir Raj Bhasin and is a tale of "greed, betrayal, and courage." The show has been adapted from Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, which chronicles the story of "Arjun Bhatia, a penniless refugee from Lahore."

'Kaala Paani'

The survival thriller series Kaala Paani will hit Netflix on October 18. Set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it is headlined by Mona Singh, Arushi Sharma, Sukant Goel, Amey Wagh, Vikas Kumar, and Ashutosh Gowariker, among others. The series is penned by Biswapati Sarkar, Sandeep Saket, Nimisha Misra, and Amit Golani. Sameer Saxena and Golani have helmed it.