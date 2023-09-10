OTT: Top titles arriving soon on Netflix in September

Written by Isha Sharma September 10, 2023 | 09:10 pm 2 min read

Check out upcoming September releases on Netflix

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms today. Thanks to its originals, such as Stranger Things, YOU, and Bird Box, it established itself as a go-to choice for cinema enthusiasts. Its catalog of Indian and international content is ever-increasing, and for the rest of this month, several interesting titles will be added to the streamer. Take a look at five of them.

'Bhola Shankar'

Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh and starring Chiranjeevi, will start streaming on the platform from Friday (September 15) onward. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Murli Sharma co-star in this action drama. It is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, helmed by Siva with Ajith Kumar in the lead.

'Love Again'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan starrer Love Again will be available for streaming on Netflix in India from September 20. Also featuring Celine Dion and Nick Jonas in a cameo, the rom-com deals with the issues of grief and the courage to fall in love again after one's partner passes away. Though it didn't do well commercially, it might appeal to rom-com lovers.

'Jaane Jaan'

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the mystery thriller film will be released on Netflix on September 21, while its trailer came out on Tuesday (September 5). The movie is an official adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by author Keigo Higashino. Jaane Jaan stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in her OTT debut, besides Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

'No Hard Feelings'

Jennifer Lawrence starrer sex comedy film No Hard Feelings, directed by Gene Stupnitsky, is reportedly set to arrive on Netflix on September 23. It was released in theaters in June. The cast also includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, and Matthew Broderick, among others. Rotten Tomatoes's critics consensus reads, "Jennifer Lawrence's comedic and dramatic chops ensure that the end result prompts No Hard Feelings."

'Choona'

The heist comedy-drama series Choona was earlier slated for an August 3 release but was later pushed to September 29. It boasts a large ensemble cast comprising Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, and Niharika Lyra Dutt. It has been written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Flying Saucer.

