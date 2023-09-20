Mona Singh's 'Kaala Paani' teaser is about resistance and survival

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 12:22 pm 1 min read

'Kaala Paani' teaser is out now

Ever since the OTT giant Netflix announced their upcoming series Kaala Paani, there has been intrigue and curiosity among viewers. Now, the makers have finally released a teaser of the upcoming survival thriller series and it looks daunting. The makers also revealed that the series will premiere on the OTT platform on October 18. Are you ready to explore the deep waters?

Cast, crew, and storyline of the series

The story is set in the tranquil Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The series is headlined by Mona Singh, Arushi Sharma, and Ashutosh Gowariker, among others. The series is penned by Biswapati Sarkar, Sandeep Saket, Nimisha Misra, and Amit Golani. Golani and Sameer Saxena serve as the directors of the series too. The project is bankrolled by Posham Pa Pictures.

