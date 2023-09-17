Box office: SRK's 'Jawan' domination continues, hits Rs. 440cr (domestic)

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 17, 2023 | 11:49 am 3 min read

SRK-led 'Jawan' amasses Rs. 440cr nett in India in 10 days

Anticipation had been running wild for Shah Rukh Khan to deliver another blockbuster after the phenomenal success of Pathaan in January. Thankfully, Khan did not disappoint, as his latest offering, Jawan—which was released in theaters on September 7—has exceeded expectations. The Atlee directorial amassed over Rs. 440cr in India within a mere 10 days. Here's a closer look at its day 10 collections.

Why does this story matter?

SRK's comeback with Pathaan not only revitalized the Hindi film industry but also set new standards at the box office. Meanwhile, Jawan,﻿ too, shattered numerous box office records. It became the biggest-ever Bollywood opener in the domestic market, amassing a staggering Rs. 75cr. The film reportedly broke yet another record on its first Sunday, with the biggest single-day collection by an Indian film.

Day 10 collection: 'Jawan' inches closer to Rs. 450cr mark

Per Sacnilk, Jawan continued its stellar performance, garnering an estimated Rs. 31.5 crore nett in India on Saturday. This has propelled the film's cumulative box office collection to Rs. 440.48 crore. The Hindi version maintained an occupancy rate of 37.29%, with strong collections noted in cities like Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai﻿. Meanwhile, the Tamil version had an overall occupancy rate of 33.51%.

Quick look at 'Jawan's overseas collection

Meanwhile, on its second Friday (day nine), Jawan amassed a staggering $2.35 million in the international markets. This has propelled the film's total worldwide revenue to $30.6M, making it only the third Bollywood movie to cross the $30M mark in overseas collections. Considering its global box office haul, the Atlee-directed film's total worldwide collections in nine days stand at Rs. 739cr.

When Atlee revealed 'Jawan's' budget

During the film's success event—which took place in Mumbai on Friday—director Atlee disclosed Jawan was executed on an enormous budget exceeding Rs. 300cr. "[SRK] greenlighted a Rs. 300cr film when everyone was skeptical. But we didn't finish at Rs 300 crore. We went more (sic)," he added. Atlee appreciated Khan's Red Chillies for embracing the escalated production cost, saying, "It's like working with family."

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Jawan'

Jawan marked the Bollywood directorial debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee. The film featured Khan in intriguing dual roles alongside South Indian superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu, and Eijaz Khan, among others, were seen in supporting roles. The out-and-out action film also features cameo appearances by Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone.

