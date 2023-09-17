SIIMA-2023: 'PS-I,' 'Vikram' win big, Kamal Haasan bags 2 awards

Entertainment

SIIMA-2023: 'PS-I,' 'Vikram' win big, Kamal Haasan bags 2 awards

Written by Isha Sharma September 17, 2023 | 11:43 am 2 min read

Check out the winners of day two of SIIMA 2023

The second day of the 11th South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was held in Dubai on Saturday night. While the winners from the Kannada and the Telugu industries were honored on Friday, Tamil and Malayalam industries took center stage on Saturday. R Madhavan, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram emerged as some of the most dominant winners of the evening.

Tamil cinema: 'PS-I' wins Best Film, 'Vikram' sweeps multiple categories

The prestigious Best Film Award and Best Cinematographer (Ravi Varman) went to Ratnam's epic period action drama Ponniyin Selvan I, while Kanagaraj was deemed the Best Director for Vikram. The multistarrer actioner Vikram also swept categories such as Best Supporting Actress (Female) for Vasanthi, Popular Choice Best Actor for Kamal Haasan, Best Music Director for Anirudh Ravichander, and Best Singer (Male) for Haasan again.

Other Tamil awards: R Madhavan won Best Debutant Director

For his ambitious film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan bagged the Best Debutant Director award alongside Best Actor for the same film. The Popular Choice Best Actress Award went to Trisha (PS-I), Best Supporting Actor (Male) was given to Kaali Venkat (Gargi), and Best Production Designer was bagged by Thota Tharani for PS-I. Veteran filmmaker Ratnam was honored with an Extraordinary Achievement Award.

Malayalam: 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' was adjudged Best Film

Coming to the winners in the Malayalam industry, the crime-comedy drama Nna Thaan Case Kodu was adjudged the Best Film, while Vineeth Sreenivasan was honored with the Best Director Award for his critically acclaimed coming-of-age film Hridayam. Tovino Thomas emerged victorious in the Best Actor category for Thallumaala, while the Best Actress Award was clinched by Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy.

Other Malayalam awards: Check other winners of evening

The Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) and Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) awards were clinched by Kunchacko Boban (Nna Thaan Case Kodu) and Darshana Rajendran (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey), respectively. Sreenivasan also received the Best Actor In a Negative Role Award for Mukundan Unni Associates, while the Special Jury Award went to Basil Joseph (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey).

Share this timeline