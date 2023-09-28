Box office collection: 'Sukhee' fails to create impact

By Aikantik Bag 12:24 pm Sep 28, 202312:24 pm

'Sukhee' box office collection

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been downright disappointing with her recent releases. The films neither received critical acclaim nor became a success at the box office. Her latest release Sukhee has not breached the Rs. 2 crore mark yet. This is despite the actor being a big name in the '90s and having a huge fan following to date for her lifestyle tips.

Another addition to Shetty Kundra's box office disasters

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sonal Joshi directorial earned Rs. 19 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 1.82 crore in India. With new releases like The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3, this slice-of-life drama will be taken down soon. The cast includes Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, and Nitanshi Goel, among others.

