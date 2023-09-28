Allu Arjun's next 'Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne' poster leaked: Report
Icon Star Allu Arjun is a massive star in Telugu films and the actor is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2 which is touted to be the biggest film of his career. But, here is a twist. Reports are rife that before Pushpa 2, the actor is set to collaborate with director Krish Jagarlamudi for Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne.
More about the leaked poster
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a poster that is touted to be of the upcoming film. He captioned the post, "We were all waiting for #Pushpa2 but what is this surprise? Is this real? Is @alluarjun & @DirKrish combo on cards? Leaked?" Currently, Arjun is working on Pushpa 2: The Rule slated for August 15, 2024 release.