Allu Arjun's next 'Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne' poster leaked: Report

By Aikantik Bag 12:23 pm Sep 28, 202312:23 pm

Allu Arjun is said to star in 'Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne'

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a massive star in Telugu films and the actor is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2 which is touted to be the biggest film of his career. But, here is a twist. Reports are rife that before Pushpa 2, the actor is set to collaborate with director Krish Jagarlamudi for Kabhi Apne Kabhi Sapne.

More about the leaked poster

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a poster that is touted to be of the upcoming film. He captioned the post, "We were all waiting for #Pushpa2 but what is this surprise? Is this real? Is @alluarjun & @DirKrish combo on cards? Leaked?" Currently, Arjun is working on Pushpa 2: The Rule slated for August 15, 2024 release.

