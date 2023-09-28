Netflix confirms 'Alice in Borderland' Season 3; teaser out

By Aikantik Bag 12:20 pm Sep 28, 202312:20 pm

'Alice in Borderland' has been renewed for Season 3

The OTT giant Netflix recently confirmed the return of its hit Japanese sci-fi thriller, Alice in Borderland, for a third season. The announcement was made by Minyoung Kim, Netflix's Vice President of content in Asia Pacific, during a keynote speech at the APOS entertainment and media industry conference in Bali, Indonesia. This exciting news followed a teaser for the third season which ignited social media chatters.

Record-breaking success for Season 2

The second season of Alice in Borderland, which debuted in December 2022, broke records as the most-watched title on Netflix Japan, even outperforming anime titles. The show ranked in the Top 10 in over 90 countries and claimed the Number 1 spot in 17 of them. With a whopping 200 million viewing hours worldwide, it's clear that the series has captured the hearts of viewers everywhere.

Returning cast and director for Season 3

In the upcoming third season, Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya will return as Arisu and Usagi, respectively. Director Shinsuke Sato will also remain at the helm, ensuring that the series maintains its signature intensity and visual flair. Based on the manga series by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland follows Arisu as he's transported to a parallel universe where he must play and win games to survive.

