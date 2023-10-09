Which Bollywood celebrity gave Suniel Shetty the 'Anna' title—find out

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

Which Bollywood celebrity gave Suniel Shetty the 'Anna' title—find out

By Tanvi Gupta 10:58 am Oct 09, 202310:58 am

Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt to star in the premiere episode of 'Star vs. Food Survival'

Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt are set to star in the premiere episode of Star vs. Food Survival, a Discovery Channel show hosted by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. The duo will tackle a 15 km trek through Coorg's picturesque countryside, pushing their mental and physical limits. As they gear up for this exciting adventure, Shetty in a recent interview, shared insights into his enduring friendship with Dutt.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Shetty and Dutt have graced the silver screen together in several films, including Kaante (2002), Dus (2005), and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007). Their last collaboration dates back to 2010's No Problem. Now, after a gap of 13 years, the actors have reunited for the culinary adventure show Star vs. Food Survival. In 2022, reports suggested that Dutt and Shetty might team up again for a comedy film.

3/6

Shetty revealed the 'Anna' title was given by Dutt

In a chat with Indian Express, Shetty revealed that his long-standing friendship with Dutt dates back to their time together on the set of Kaante. During this period, Dutt gave Shetty the nickname "Anna." Shetty shared, "Not many know that the title Anna was given to me by Dutt. We were shooting for Kaante and my staff used to call me Anna, as in elder brother, and he too started doing the same."

4/6

Shetty reflected on his bond with Dutt amid 9/11 turmoil

Shetty went on to reveal how he and Dutt navigated through the challenging period of the 9/11 attacks. He recounted, "I remember we had just landed in Los Angeles when 9/11 happened. We had to stay closer to the unit, not step out. It was a tough time...But we stayed together and became each other's strength. I remember how we used to share food and make memories together."

5/6

Shetty expressed concern about 'lack of unity' in Bollywood

Meanwhile, the Hera Pheri actor shared his concerns about the current lack of unity within Bollywood. He reminisced how actors would bond over food on set but, in the present time, they swiftly step into their vanity vans after the shooting, leading to a sense of disconnection. Shetty elaborated, "The bond, that oneness is missing, that voice hasn't remained. Everything's become weak as there is no one to defend one another."

6/6

Quick look at the upcoming show, 'Star vs. Food Survival'

Starting this Monday, viewers can tune in to Discovery+ and Discovery Channel to catch Star vs. Food Survival. The show will feature celebrity guests including Dutt, Shetty, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta, all of whom will delve into the rich tapestry of India's culinary heritage. Guided by host Brar, the star-studded cast will explore the flavors of two distinct Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti.