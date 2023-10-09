Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' shows exceptional hold on weekends

Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' shows exceptional hold on weekends

By Aikantik Bag 11:08 am Oct 09, 202311:08 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey is one of the best comedy franchises in Bollywood and it has a cult following. After two successful installments, the highly anticipated third installment Fukrey 3 has become a box office success too. The film witnessed a great second weekend and is currently marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The movie received rave reviews from critics.

It has earned Rs. 76.15 crore in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 4.3 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 76.15 crore in India. The gradual rise on the weekend is a boost for momentum on the weekdays. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Shama, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.

More about the film

The film is set in Delhi and exudes the typical North Indian vibe. The comedy of errors has been a fan favorite. From iconic characters to hilarious dialogues, the movie promises everything. The project is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment banner. Interestingly, Fazal chose Mirzapur S03 over Fukrey 3, hence he starred only in a cameo this time.