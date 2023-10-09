Box office collection: 'Thank You For Coming' aims for momentum

Ever since the announcement of Thank You For Coming, the sex comedy was in the buzz among viewers. After its successful run at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Karan Boolani directorial was released in theaters. Despite negative reviews, the movie witnessed an okayish opening at the box office. Being pitted against biggies like Mission Raniganj and Jawan, it has a tough road ahead.

Crucial week ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the "chick flick" earned Rs. 1.7 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.22 crore in India. The movie has a window of two weeks to gain momentum until big-budget Dussehra releases. The cast includes Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Kundrra, among others.