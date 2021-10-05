'Guitar' review: Diljit Dosanjh-Sonam Bajwa's song is a romantic chartbuster

Oct 05, 2021

'Guitar' from 'Honsla Rakh' is next in line to get released

After creating a huge buzz with the first song Chanel No 5, makers of Honsla Rakh have dropped another chart-buster number. The second song of the film was dropped on YouTube and it has already garnered some 16 lakh views. Sung by Raj Ranjodh, the track Guitar is a complete romantic number, featuring singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Here's our review.

Raj Ranjodh's love-filled lyrics are catchy, lead pair's chemistry impresses

The video attracts you instantly with its beautiful locations and vibrant backdrop. The 3:17-minute-long track sounds soothing in Ranjodh's vocals. Dosanjh and Bajwa's onscreen chemistry is top-notch and leaves us awestruck. Words by Ranjodh are pretty catchy. It would be interesting to see if this song can take over Chanel No 5, which is currently trending on the internet ever since its launch.

Bajwa's glam look hooks you, choreography could have been better

Apart from crooning and lyrics, the music given is also worth noting. When it comes to visuals, Dosanjh's entry on his Harley Davidson is classy, while Bajwa's glam look leaves you stunned. Choreography is simple, and this is where Chanel No 5 triumphs. The latter had a wedding setting and thus had good dance steps. Both are available on Tips Punjabi's YouTube channel.

Shehnaaz Gill's fans react to her absence in the song

While fans are loving this track, absence of people's favorite Shehnaaz Gill was felt by them. Many followers of the Bigg Boss 13 participant took to social media to share their views. "Miss you shehnaaz Gill, #shehnaazgill, I think shehnaaz and Diljit ke ek song hota please," a fan wrote on the channel's comment section, while another wrote, "Waiting for Shehnaaz's song."

This song is a balanced chartbuster, despite having flaws

Under the banner of Story Time Productions, Honsla Rakh marks Dosanjh's debut as a producer. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film releases on Dussehra (October 15). Coming back to the song, overall, everything is balanced. It does have its flaws, but the locales used in the video make up for it. Verdict: Both the song and music video get 3.5 stars each.