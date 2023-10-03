What does Anurag Kashyap mean by 'zamindari' system in Bollywood

By Tanvi Gupta 03:59 pm Oct 03, 2023

Anurag Kashyap shares his thoughts on patriarchy in Bollywood

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap believes that Bollywood exhibits a "sense of ownership and wanting to own people." In an interview with ETimes, the Kennedy director emphasized his strong opposition to what he perceives as the "zamindaari" system prevalent in the Indian film industry. During the interview, he also offered insights into his upcoming production, Bebaak.

'I will not make anyone my slave'

When asked about whether he has observed patriarchy in the film industry, Kashyap responded, "I use the word zamindari more than patriarchy." He explained by saying that many advise him to make contracts with people in the industry, but he refuses to do so, as he doesn't want to "make anyone my slave." "There is a culture of zamindari in the industry. I am totally against it."

He recently backed 'Bebaak,' a film questioning patriarchy

Kashyap also emphasized his role in empowering filmmakers to bring their vision to life. Elaborating on this, he spoke about his new production, a thought-provoking film that challenges patriarchy in society, Bebaak. It is directed by Shazia Iqbal. In the interview, Kashyap revealed his eagerness to help Iqbal. He said, "The special thing about Iqbal was in her script, I felt the impact, so I supported her."

Kashyap's views on controversies over religious sentiments

Regarding controversies surrounding films that are seen as offensive to religious sentiments, Kashyap stated, "Everyone gets hurt about something. Everyone gets offended." He stressed that he focuses on telling stories about issues he observes within his own community, rather than imposing his views on others. Iqbal did the same with Bebaak, he added.

When will we see Kashyap act again?

When questioned about his feelings on acting, Kashyap admitted, "Actually, I don't enjoy acting. I am just waiting for Kennedy to release." Notably, Kennedy had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. With around 21 acting credits to his name, Kashyap recently took on a leading role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi. He began appearing on-screen with small roles in his own films such as Dev.D, Black Friday, and Gulaal.