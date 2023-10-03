Fahadh Faasil joins Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'

Fahadh Faasil joins Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'

By Aikantik Bag

'Thalaivar 170' cast is getting bigger day by day

Lyca Productions is on a roll! The production house is shattering the media with its jaw-dropping announcements. After the humongous success of Rajinikanth's Jailer, all eyes are on his next—Thalaivar 170. Now, the makers have officially announced that the multi-dimensional actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in the star-studded cast. This announcement comes just after the makers announced Rana Daggubati is on board.

Fans are experiencing a mass extravaganza

Ever since the makers announced the project, speculations were high regarding its dynamic cast. The film will be helmed by TJ Gnanavel and music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cast includes Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, among others. Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan is set to join the impeccable cast too. Undoubtedly, Thalaivar 170 is an anticipated movie of 2024!

