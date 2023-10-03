'Stree 2,' 'Tehran': Maddock Films announces dates for 10 films

Maddock Films unveils release dates of 10 upcoming films

Maddock Films, under the leadership of producer Dinesh Vijan, has unveiled a blockbuster lineup of 10 upcoming movies. This impressive slate includes highly-anticipated sequels like Stree 2. Earlier on Tuesday, the release date for Maddock Films's untitled romantic drama, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has been rescheduled to February 9, 2024, from its initial December 7, 2023 release date. Here's the full list.

'Happy Teachers Day,' Kapoor-Sanon's untitled film

Of the 10 exciting films on Maddock Films's roster, the only one scheduled for release this year is Happy Teachers Day. Directed by Mikhil Musale, this thriller drama features Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave. It'll premiere on October 27. Meanwhile, Kapoor and Sanon's romantic drama—backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films—will premiere during Valentine's Week 2024. It's directed by Amit Joshi.

'Munjya,' 'Tehran'

Munjya marks the fourth installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe, following Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. Directed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh. It will be released on March 29, 2024. Further, John Abraham-led Tehran, directed by Arun Gopalan, is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2024. The film also stars former Miss World—Manushi Chhillar.

'Stree 2,' 'Sky Force'

Stree 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 30, 2024. This highly-anticipated project continues the story of the 2018 blockbuster Stree, with the original cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi. The lineup also includes Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. Touted as the story of "India's first and deadliest airstrike," this film is scheduled for October 2, 2024 release.

'Chaava' to 'Diler': Other notable films

Chaava—featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna—is slated for a December 6, 2024 release. Ekkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda in the lead roles, is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The movies Vampires of Vijayanagar and Diler, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and Kumar Deshmukh respectively, will be released on February 14, 2025, and April 10, 2025.

