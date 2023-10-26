'The Railway Men': Madhavan's series to premiere on this date

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:34 pm Oct 26, 202301:34 pm

'The Railway Men' is a true story based on the tragic incident of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Aditya Chopra is all set to enter the world of OTT with his debut series The Railway Men. Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the upcoming series is based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy that rocked the nation. The title was first announced in 2021 and was expected to be released in 2022. Now, on Thursday, the makers revealed its release date.

Why does this story matter?

Chopra's production house, YRF Entertainment, will enter the digital marketing space with the release of The Railway Men. As per reports, the filming for the highly-anticipated series began on December 1, 2021, on the eve of the tragedy's 37th anniversary. The series, which revolves around one of the most tragic industrial disasters of mankind, is all set for its global release next month.

When and where to watch 'The Railway Men'

The makers released a motion poster of the series, revealing the first look of its leading men, and its date of release. Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil I Khan, the series will have a post-Diwali release and will premiere on November 18. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has collaborated with the streaming giant Netflix for the series.

Check out the motion poster

'The Railway Men' faced several delays

The series was originally expected to drop on the 38th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in 2022. However, it was delayed due to its VFX work. An old DNA report, quoting a source, claimed that the makers planned to make it a huge spectacle involving impressive visuals. Since more time was needed to complete the work, the series was pushed.

What's the series based on?

The Railway Men is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the Indian Railways who were working at the Bhopal Railway Station when one of the world's biggest man-made disasters happened. It took place on the night of December 2-3, 1984 at the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited. Over 5,000 people died because of the gas leak while lakhs suffered health complications.