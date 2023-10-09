'Koffee with Karan' S08: Alia-Kareena, Ranveer-Deepika to attend the show

By Aikantik Bag 05:31 pm Oct 09, 202305:31 pm

'Koffee with Karan' starts streaming on October 26

Karan Johar is returning for the eighth season of the cult talk show Koffee with Karan, and fans are waiting for their fair share of gossip and steamy conversations. As the show premieres on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers are eagerly awaiting the reveal of this season's celebrity guests. While the official guest list remains under wraps, India Today has provided a sneak peek into the star-studded lineup.

Fresh pairings for the new season

A source close to the show's production revealed that sisters-in-law Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, actor-director duo Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, and Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have already filmed their episodes for Koffee with Karan Season 8 at YRF studio in Mumbai. This marks the first time all three pairs will appear together on the show, adding to the excitement for fans.

Will Shah Rukh Khan make an appearance?

Regarding the potential appearance of Shah Rukh Khan on the show, the source shared, "There was a plan to get SRK for one episode; however, nothing is confirmed yet." "SRK is currently busy with other commitments. But you never know, SRK and Karan share a great bond; he might decide to come at the last minute."