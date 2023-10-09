John Abraham praises Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak'; pens heartfelt note

1/4

Entertainment 1 min read

John Abraham praises Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak'; pens heartfelt note

By Aikantik Bag 05:21 pm Oct 09, 202305:21 pm

John Abraham pens note for 'Dhak Dhak'

Taapsee Pannu is ready to release her production venture Dhak Dhak. Now, John Abraham has taken to Instagram to show his support for the film which revolves around exploring life while embarking on a motorbiking journey. The movie boasts an all-female lead cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. In his post, Abraham praised the team for creating such content and stressed the need for more stories about women's lives.

2/4

Pannu's reaction to Abraham's note

Speaking about the film's name Dhak Dhak, Abraham said that the beating of the heart is synchronised with the piston. Pannu thanked the Dhoom actor for his kind words and recognized that his support had lifted the team's spirits. Pannu also highlighted that the film was a result of the team following their hearts and overcoming obstacles at every turn.

3/4

Crew and release date of the film

Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi, Dhak Dhak is produced by Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The plot centers around a group of women who set out on a biking adventure to Khardung La. The movie releases on October 13.

4/4

Instagram Post