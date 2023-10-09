'Aarya 3' teaser out: Sushmita Sen returns as mafia queen

By Tanvi Gupta 05:18 pm Oct 09, 202305:18 pm

Sushmita Sen-led 'Aarya' Season 3 returns on November 3

Aarya is coming back, and this time, she's stronger than ever! On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar dropped an electrifying teaser for the highly-anticipated third installment of its International Emmy-nominated drama series, Aarya. The show stars Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen and picks up nearly two years after Season 2 (2021). The thrilling teaser gives us a glimpse of Sen's character tackling fresh obstacles and adversaries as she seeks justice for her husband's murder and safeguards her family.

'Aarya's teaser promises intense action, gripping drama

The teaser for Aarya 3 opens with the tense sound of a rifle being loaded, immediately drawing viewers into a high-stakes atmosphere. It quickly shifts to a gripping scene where Sen's character is shot. The clip reaches its dramatic climax with Aarya's bloodied body collapsing to the floor, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the series premiere.

Check out the newly released 'Aarya' teaser here

From plot to creators, here's everything about 'Aarya'

Aarya, produced under the banner Ram Madhvani Films in collaboration with Endemol Shine Group, is a captivating crime-drama series. It traces the journey of Aarya (Sen) as she delves into the criminal world and ascends to the position of a mafia queen. Season 3 promises a fresh set of challenges and adversaries as Aarya continues to pursue her ambitions. Notably, Sen's exceptional portrayal has earned her a Filmfare OTT Award and revitalized her career.

When and where to watch 'Aarya' S03?

A few days ago, Sen announced the streaming date for the third season on Instagram, sharing an intriguing video with the caption "Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai (The time for the lioness to return has come)." The teaser featured sharp claws dramatically tearing through the screen, unveiling the November 3 release date. Just like the previous two installments, Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Quick look at Sen's recent projects and future endeavors

Aarya aside, Sen recently appeared in the biopic web series Taali, which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. Directed by Ravi Jadhav and available on JioCinema, the series premiered on August 15. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sen revealed that she has given the green light to two other projects. The third project, however, will not involve her acting but will be based on her life.

