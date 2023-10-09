Sony TV issues clarification after politically-motivated fake 'KBC' video surfaces

By Isha Sharma 05:16 pm Oct 09, 202305:16 pm

Sony TV has clarified after a fake 'KBC' clip went viral online

Not too long ago, a politically motivated, fake clip from Amitabh Bachchan-led Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati﻿ surfaced online. It targeted Madhya Pradesh's longtime CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ridiculed his policies and "tendency to issue announcements but not orchestrate any real work." Now, Sony TV has clarified that the clip, which features Big B and a contestant, is "fabricated" and presents "distorted content."

What is the furor about?

The clip begins with real footage from KBC, but a counterfeit voiceover (possibly through Bachchan's AI-generated voice or a mimicry artist), takes over. The voiceover asks, "Which of these is called an announcement minister because of their fake announcements?" Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Chouhan, Uttar Pradesh﻿ CM Yogi Adityanath, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel are presented as options, and the contestant "chooses" Chouhan.

The clip has been stitched together through fake content

Usually, once a contestant locks an answer and Bachchan proceeds to reveal whether it's correct or not, he follows it up by providing additional background and context. In this fabricated case, the voiceover goes on to confidently add that Chouhan is known as "ghoshna machine (machine of announcements)" because "in his long tenure, he made numerous annoucnments but didn't do any work."

Fake voiceover didn't have lip-sync, giving it away

Sony TV will seek Cyber Cell's help now

The channel said, "We've been alerted to the circulation of an unauthorized video from [KBC]." "[It] misleadingly overlays a fabricated voice-over of [Bachchan] and presents distorted content. Upholding the show's integrity and our viewers' trust is paramount, and we are actively addressing this matter with the cyber crime cell. We condemn such misinformation...urge our audience to be vigilant, and refrain from sharing unverified content."

More about 'KBC' and its origin

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was launched in 2000. Big B has been associated with the show since its inception, and over the years, has become the defining face of it. All the seasons, except the third one, have been hosted by Bachchan. KBC 3 was anchored by Shah Rukh Khan. This is the 15th season!

