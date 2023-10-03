Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' fails to create impact

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' fails to create impact

By Aikantik Bag 10:17 am Oct 03, 202310:17 am

'The Vaccine War' box office collection

Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most controversial filmmakers in India and the director is always in buzz for his fiery opinions on social media. After the commercial success of The Kashmir Files, he released The Vaccine War which has tanked at the box office. The movie failed to surpass the Rs. 10 crore mark on the extended weekend.

2/3

Seeking stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the medical drama earned Rs. 1.56 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.31 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics too. The cast includes Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, and Girija Oak, among others. Currently, it is pitted against Fukrey 3 and Jawan at the box office.

3/3

Twitter Post