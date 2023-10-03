If you miss 'One Tree Hill,' watch these similar shows

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

If you miss 'One Tree Hill,' watch these similar shows

By Namrata Ganguly 10:01 am Oct 03, 202310:01 am

Must-watch shows if you liked 'One Tree Hill'

One Tree Hill is a coming-of-age series that revolves around two half-brothers, their friends, and family. The small quaint town of Tree Hill in North Carolina stands witness to their changing lives from teenage to parenthood and everything in between. "There is only one Tree Hill and it's your home." They don't make these kinds of series anymore. So, we list some for you.

2/6

'Beverly Hills, 90210' (1990-2000)

Touted to be the OG in this genre, Beverly Hills, 90210, revolving around a group of teenagers, features all the teen and parental drama as seen in OTH except for the intense sports parts. The equation and relationship history between Karen, Dan, and Deb in OTH can be compared to that of Mel and Jackie in Beverly Hills, 90210.

3/6

'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

Dawson's Creek was the rage before One Tree Hill became a thing. Dawson's Creek also stands witness to a group of teenagers making their way from high school to adulthood in their small town. It has teenage drama (toned down themes of sexuality and drugs), love triangles, and most importantly, the storylines always come back to Dawson and Joey.

4/6

'The O.C.' (2003-2007)

The O.C. aired on television just a month before One Tree Hill and Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer in OTH) said in an interview with the US Weekly magazine that The O.C. was the reason OTH was "so sexy." It follows a teenager who is entangled in the lives of a rich, upper-class group of people living in Newport Beach, Orange County, California.

5/6

'Friday Night Lights' (2006-2011)

What are the similarities between Friday Night Lights and OTH, you ask? Both are set in small towns and revolve around teenagers and high school sports. The series follows Eric Taylor and his team of East Dillon Lions steering through the ups and downs of the high school football season. Just like OTH, this series also has relationships worth rooting for and intense drama.

6/6

'Parenthood' (2010-2015)

Though Parenthood is more focused on family drama unlike One Tree Hill's teen drama, it has important themes that are similar to the latter. Just like Karen in OTH, Sarah Braverman is a single mother raising two kids. Although, she has more support than Karen. OTH fans can also resonate with the Bravermans in Parenthood if they like the Scott brothers' equation from OTH.