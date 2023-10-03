Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' surpasses Rs. 50cr mark

By Aikantik Bag 09:44 am Oct 03, 202309:44 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey 3 is already a cult film among Bollywood lovers. The third installment of the Fukrey franchise was highly anticipated among fans and the movie has been perfectly crafted by its makers. The film is witnessing great momentum on weekdays and has surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark in India. Fans are in awe of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's comic sense and storytelling.

Passing Monday's test with flying colors

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy of errors earned Rs. 10.86 crore on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 53.34 crore in India. The film has passed the Monday test with ease and is set to gain momentum over the week. The cast is headlined by Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.

