By Namrata Ganguly 05:23 pm Oct 06, 2023

Best post-apocalyptic shows on OTT

The subgenre of post-apocalyptic or doomsday has for years fascinated audiences, especially sci-fi and fantasy adventure fans. These shows transport you to uncertain dystopian futures where humanity's resilience, resourcefulness, and capacity for survival are put to the ultimate test. Grab your bucket of popcorn and binge-watch these shows on OTT with narratives that explore the what-ifs of a world gone awry.

'The Last of Us' (2023- )

Based on the critically acclaimed namesake video game, The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a fungal infection. The show follows two survivors with a complex and evolving bond. As they traverse a dangerous landscape filled with infected creatures and desperate humans, they must confront their humanity and make heart-wrenching decisions in order to survive.

'Sweet Tooth' (2021- )

In one of the rarest storylines in the genre, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is a fairytale of a post-apocalyptic world that is based on a namesake DC comic book. It follows a hybrid deer-boy, half human and half deer, who embarks on an extraordinary adventure to save his friends and find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble, as per Netflix.

'See' (2019-2022)

Set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia, Apple+'s See stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in the lead. The series is set in a distant future when humans have lost their sense of sight and are forced to come up with alternatives to communicate. It unfolds what follows after a set of twins are born with sight in a mountain tribe.

'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

One of the most popular in the post-apocalyptic genre, The Walking Dead redefined the genre. It follows a group of people who survived the zombie apocalypse. Given the dangers due to interpersonal conflicts, they are willing to do whatever it takes to survive. It's a complete package with a blend of horror, drama, complexities of morality, leadership, and relationships, and tense action sequences.

'Jericho' (2006-2008)

Filled with suspense and moral dilemmas, Jericho explores life after a catastrophic cloud explosion nearby. The show unfolds in the aftermath of a mysterious nuclear attack on the small town of Jericho, Kansas. As the residents grapple with isolation, diminishing resources, and the collapse of society, they must band together to survive and unravel the truth behind the devastating event.