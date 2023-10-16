5 athletes who became actors in Hollywood

Athletes-turned-actors in Hollywood

Despite being two very different careers, the sports and entertainment industries have always been entangled in several ways and some sportspersons made a successful transition from the world of sports to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. These exceptional individuals have not only conquered the arenas and stadiums but have also graced the silver screen with their talents. We have listed a few below.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Best known as The Terminator, the 76-year-old Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't always an actor. He began his career as a professional bodybuilder as a young 15-year-old and won several accolades, including Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia. His first camera exposure happened with the 1977 bodybuilding documentary Pumping Iron and there was no looking back. He has starred in numerous sci-fi and action films.

Gina Carano

The Deadpool actor Gina Carano is a former mixed martial artist who competed in US organizations EliteXC and Strikeforce from 2006-2007. However, a few years later, she transitioned from the ring to the screen and filmmaker Steven Soderbergh chose her for the 2011 action thriller film Haywire following which she appeared in Fast & Furious (2013), Extraction (2015), and Deadpool (2016).

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, who goes by his ring name The Rock, was a professional wrestler before venturing into Hollywood. Touted to be one of the greatest wrestlers, he had an immensely successful WWF and WWE career during the late 1990s and the early 2000s. Following his debut in the 2001 film The Mummy Returns, Johnson has appeared in nearly 100 films and series.

Wyatt Russell

Born to actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, the 37-year-old actor Wyatt Russell began his career as an ice hockey player. After his ice hockey career was cut short due to injuries, he ventured into acting and appeared in films like Cowboys & Aliens and This Is 40 and popular series like Netflix's Black Mirror and Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Jason Statham

English actor Jason Statham was a member of Britain's national diving team and also participated in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. He was also an avid footballer and practiced Chinese martial arts, karate, and kickboxing. Following being a model for a few popular brands, he was cast in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), Snatch (2000), and several Fast & Furious films, among others.